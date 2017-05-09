The 9th Day

May 2017 – 31 Day Blog Challenge

Theme: Worst Habits

I think probably one of my worst habits is consistency. When I was swept up in depression the past couple of years, any sort of routine went out the window – that’s one of the reasons I started this writing journal – so that I could hold on to the spark of motivation I had one day and see if I could continue to keep it alight. So far, so good. So I wouldn’t say I have any “worst” habits, really – because once I decide to break or change something – I just … commit to doing it. But I will admit I do have a terrible addiction to soda pop. (Kind of keeping it short and sweet today because I really don’t want to write a wall of text on this kind of topic today.)

As always, thank you for stopping by and reading.



Tiny Fawns is a poetry journal with occasional art work.

I recently decided to participate in this challenge so that my followers and anyone who ventures into Tiny Fawns Land can have a clearer picture of who I am, what I do, etc etc.

I rarely if ever blog outside of poetry, so for you followers who follow me strictly for poetry, I hope you will be gracious for the month of May to see a daily update from me that is not poetry. I will of course be continuing my daily updates of poetry in addition to this.

-Brianna Dawn, AKA Tiny Fawns

