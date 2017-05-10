sad blooms

tiny shadows appeared –

as the rain clouds loomed

and leered from the skies,

the shadows grew larger and

bloomed tears that stung

the corners of my eyes, leaving them

red across the edges, burning like

the sunset on a horizon left

wet from the storm from which

numbness and detachment

were born to keep the sadness from

rising again and bending

my worn face down – i’ll

keep the shadows in their room

right here, inside my heart –

because i can’t imagine

a moment in my life in which

we could ever be apart

___

backdated Post a Day Poem for April 1st, 2017.

