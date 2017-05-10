sad blooms

tiny shadows appeared –
as the rain clouds loomed
and leered from the skies,
the shadows grew larger and
bloomed tears that stung
the corners of my eyes, leaving them
red across the edges, burning like
the sunset on a horizon left
wet from the storm from which
numbness and detachment
were born to keep the sadness from
rising again and bending
my worn face down – i’ll
keep the shadows in their room
right here, inside my heart –
because i can’t imagine
a moment in my life in which
we could ever be apart
___
backdated Post a Day Poem for April 1st, 2017.
