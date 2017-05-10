the last midnights

where do spirits wander to

during their final midnights

within a human shell? do

they visit heaven or hell to

see if all is well? or do

they wait to make their

departure until the

heartbeat fails to sound?

or do they take sail on the

final breaths as they take

flight from the ground

of the earth, leaving behind

the decaying, materialistic life

in order to find a place that

escapes the temporary and

into something more eternal

and divine

___

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: temporary

