the last midnights

where do spirits wander to
during their final midnights
within a human shell? do
they visit heaven or hell to
see if all is well? or do
they wait to make their
departure until the
heartbeat fails to sound?
or do they take sail on the
final breaths as they take
flight from the ground
of the earth, leaving behind
the decaying, materialistic life
in order to find a place that
escapes the temporary and
into something more eternal
and divine
___
written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: temporary
