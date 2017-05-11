time is hungry, eating itself tirelessly

morning, noon, and night –

once it eats up a minute, seconds later

it has eaten up the hour and comes back

for seconds, thirds, and fourths –

and right when you think time has

run its final course, eating up your last

breath, your death was just another pinprick

and continues without remorse with everyone else

the next day, eating what’s left in the cabinets and pantries

whatever it wants for itself

___

backdated Post a Day poem for April 2nd, 2017

Advertisements