shadows & gems

my brush runs and runs her hands,

petting the face of the canvas and

once it is smoothed down and soft

with a mixture of colors and hues

all sorts of enigmatic clues

a tabby cat of textures and shadows

dancing around a hidden truth i try

to peel out of my heart and limbs

then attempt to recreate them as perfect gems

worth 1,000 words, even if there

may possibly be nothing worthy

to be heard, but just enough to be

stirred and mixed into a lovely

texture to perform enchanting tricks

on the eye, making others contemplate

if it’s about life or the desire to die

or if it’s really about a higher truth

or the lowest of lies

___

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: pursue

