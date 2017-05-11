by

shadows & gems

my brush runs and runs her hands,
petting the face of the canvas and
once it is smoothed down and soft
with a mixture of colors and hues
all sorts of enigmatic clues
a tabby cat of textures and shadows
dancing around a hidden truth i try
to peel out of my heart and limbs
then attempt to recreate them as perfect gems
worth 1,000 words, even if there
may possibly be nothing worthy
to be heard, but just enough to be
stirred and mixed into a lovely
texture to perform enchanting tricks
on the eye, making others contemplate
if it’s about life or the desire to die
or if it’s really about a higher truth
or the lowest of lies
___
written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: pursue

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s