The 11th Day

May 2017 – 31 Day Blog Challenge
Theme: 15 of my favorite things
- Nature
- Music
- Art
- Egyptology
- Languages
- Celtic Mythology
- Tarot
- Colors
- Philosophy
- Literature
- Tea / Coffee
- Spirituality
- Divination (Geomancy, Ogham)
- Incense
- Collecting and pressing flowers / leaves
As always, thank you for stopping by and reading.
Tiny Fawns is a poetry journal with occasional art work.
I recently decided to participate in this challenge so that my followers and anyone who ventures into Tiny Fawns Land can have a clearer picture of who I am, what I do, etc etc.
I rarely if ever blog outside of poetry, so for you followers who follow me strictly for poetry, I hope you will be gracious for the month of May to see a daily update from me that is not poetry. I will of course be continuing my daily updates of poetry in addition to this.
-Brianna Dawn, AKA Tiny Fawns
