The 11th Day

May 2017 – 31 Day Blog Challenge
Theme: 15 of my favorite things

  1. Nature
  2. Music
  3. Art
  4. Egyptology
  5. Languages
  6. Celtic Mythology
  7. Tarot
  8. Colors
  9. Philosophy
  10. Literature
  11. Tea / Coffee
  12. Spirituality
  13. Divination (Geomancy, Ogham)
  14. Incense
  15. Collecting and pressing flowers / leaves

As always, thank you for stopping by and reading.

Tiny Fawns is a poetry journal with occasional art work. 
I recently decided to participate in this challenge so that my followers and anyone who ventures into Tiny Fawns Land can have a clearer picture of who I am, what I do, etc etc.
I rarely if ever blog outside of poetry, so for you followers who follow me strictly for poetry, I hope you will be gracious for the month of May to see a daily update from me that is not poetry. 🙂 I will of course be continuing my daily updates of poetry in addition to this.

-Brianna Dawn, AKA Tiny Fawns

