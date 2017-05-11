by

what music wears

music sometimes wears a soft floral print dress,
walks into the room of my mind with a heartbeat
as warm, welcoming and light as the sun

music sometimes wears a black, worn jacket of leather
walks into the room of my mind, my heart racing – tethered
to those memories when he left me feeling completely undone

music oftentimes wears a cloak, of torn and heavy wool
walks into the room of my mind, with a scornful glance making
me feel like a nostalgic, hopeless fool

music oftentimes wears a dagger, bled of blood and second chances
walks into the room of my mind, making those regretful glances
transform into wisdom of the finest gems and jewels

music always wears a crown, made of the sun, stars, and moon
all illuminating the multitude of paths i’ve chosen in life and reflect upon
as i sit in this tiny room

