what music wears

music sometimes wears a soft floral print dress,

walks into the room of my mind with a heartbeat

as warm, welcoming and light as the sun

music sometimes wears a black, worn jacket of leather

walks into the room of my mind, my heart racing – tethered

to those memories when he left me feeling completely undone

music oftentimes wears a cloak, of torn and heavy wool

walks into the room of my mind, with a scornful glance making

me feel like a nostalgic, hopeless fool

music oftentimes wears a dagger, bled of blood and second chances

walks into the room of my mind, making those regretful glances

transform into wisdom of the finest gems and jewels

music always wears a crown, made of the sun, stars, and moon

all illuminating the multitude of paths i’ve chosen in life and reflect upon

as i sit in this tiny room

