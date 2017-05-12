The 12th Day

May 2017 – 31 Day Blog Challenge

Theme: What’s in your fridge?



Vegetables: Assorted spinach and lettuce leaves, an onion, tomatoes, a bell pepper, carrots, sweet potatoes, an avocado.

Fruits: Fruit mix bowl of orange slices, grapes, strawberry slices, pineapple/cantaloupe/dew mellon chunks.

Meat: Sliced ham, Eggs

Dairy: Mild Cheddar Cheese

Condiments: Ranch dressing, Ketchup, Mustard

I mostly eat salads and bake various foods. Other foods I have I stored in my cabinet are bread for avocado toast in the morning, sardines canned in olive oil, assorted nut mix, Saltine crackers, tortillas, and a couple of packages of ramen for those days I just don’t feel like cooking. During the rainy season I try to have at least a week’s worth of food in case it rains for days and days on end and I can’t get to the store.

Tiny Fawns is a poetry journal with occasional art work.

I recently decided to participate in this challenge so that my followers and anyone who ventures into Tiny Fawns Land can have a clearer picture of who I am, what I do, etc etc.

I rarely if ever blog outside of poetry, so for you followers who follow me strictly for poetry, I hope you will be gracious for the month of May to see a daily update from me that is not poetry. I will of course be continuing my daily updates of poetry in addition to this.

-Brianna Dawn, AKA Tiny Fawns

