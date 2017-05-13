reconciliations

humans, more like mice –

we were let out of our

cages – given free will

to choose between virtuous

paths or roads littered with vices

to creep, run red lights, or curl

up in defeat within the maze

of life that has paved its

way across the universe

and upon our brains –

and when we change lanes, road

blocks or dead ends greet

our gazes, often unexpectedly and

without charm, without thinking

twice to seek the lessons and wisdom at

the root of all trials, we roll in the harm –

believing the extent of our self-inflicted

pain is a measure to determine what is

worthwhile to be gained, but in the end it is

letting go of all of these things …

and then, only then – the dead ends

of our journeys

and the last breath of our souls

can be reconciled

___

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: maze

