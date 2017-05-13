The 13th Day

May 2017 – 31 Day Blog Challenge

Theme: Earliest Memory



I actually have a pocketful of memories from when I was as young as 3 years old. One of my favorites was of a time when my mom decided to have us move with my nana and pawpaw from Texas to good ol’ Tuscan, Arizona. This was back in the late ’80s. When we moved, we road tripped there and I remember sitting in the back seat with my two favorite hand puppets – one was a raccoon and one was a pig. The entire trip I put on a show, developing life stories for both puppets full of adventures across America. When cars would pass us in the lanes next to us, I would show the puppets in my window to entertain the other people driving by. I will never forget their laughter – they simply saw a tiny girl with puppets dancing in the backseat of some old car window but my grandparents and mom had the great fortune (but more than likely tiresome experience) of hearing all of the stories for hours on end.



As always, thank you for stopping by and reading.



Tiny Fawns is a poetry journal with occasional art work.

I recently decided to participate in this challenge so that my followers and anyone who ventures into Tiny Fawns Land can have a clearer picture of who I am, what I do, etc etc.

I rarely if ever blog outside of poetry, so for you followers who follow me strictly for poetry, I hope you will be gracious for the month of May to see a daily update from me that is not poetry. I will of course be continuing my daily updates of poetry in addition to this.

-Brianna Dawn, AKA Tiny Fawns

Advertisements