where my words are sometimes found

sometimes i find them

falling in the rain

other times i see them perching on

clouds’ silver linings

they rarely run red lights but

enjoy the occasional reckless flights

high above canyons or deep into

wishing wells at night, sometimes i find them

twirling their fingers, adding a little

enchantment to magic spells –

i often catch them in the corners

of my eyes, shining on the backs

of rivers or flowers crowded

along sidewalks, sometimes i

even find them during the quiet,

between the moments

you choose to pause or choose

to talk; occasionally

i chisel them

from rocks and stones –

often, and quite emotionally

i’ll extract them

from my heart and bones,

sometimes i even find them

stamped in a cat’s paw prints

in pollen on car hoods in the spring

or even in the last breath of a snake

curled up in a hawk’s claws

or a child’s cry from an unfortunate

bee sting –

mostly, i find

them out in the sun where they tend

to catch my heart on fire – other times

i feel them in the moonlight

where they run a little too cold,

pressing blue frostbitten hands

hard against my soul

and sometimes i find them softening,

warm for the world, in the eyes of

fawns and foals

___

backdated Post a Day poem for April 4th, 2017

