i’ll just keep

climbing until i’m dead

then all the thoughts

i left unsaid in my head

will leap into the sky

where stars have lead

a red sun into

the morning of my living

room, where i used to stack

my sugar up in spoons

to sweeten the caffeine

in my cup, when i

stayed awake and talked

too much to the moon

___

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: final

