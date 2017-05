the sun gave a cranky, ugly

resounding

NO, flopping over on her side

letting the rain clouds grow

until they had no other place to go

except down and on to the frowns

of people slowing their walks

and carrying their umbrellas

held high as their emotions dipped low

everyone feels the sun’s sadness,

her light hollow and bleached out against

the sidewalks below our feet

___

backdated Post a Day poem for April 5th, 2017

