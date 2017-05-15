lines and cold grins

kindness doesn’t wear a
cold grin or tear at the
corners of another’s
emotions – nor does it
keep a thinly drawn line
inked between what is
labeled as ‘yours’ or ‘mine’ –
kindness never counts
others’ shortcomings as losses
nor crosses them out when
their expectations do not
amount to anything or
any reality it all,
kindness is the ability
to erase the lines and let
warmth shine from one’s
heart when one cannot
find anything or any
sort worth fighting for
within others at all
___
written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: hospitality
Love your page image 🙂
Thank you! 🙂
