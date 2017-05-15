lines and cold grins

kindness doesn’t wear a

cold grin or tear at the

corners of another’s

emotions – nor does it

keep a thinly drawn line

inked between what is

labeled as ‘yours’ or ‘mine’ –

kindness never counts

others’ shortcomings as losses

nor crosses them out when

their expectations do not

amount to anything or

any reality it all,

kindness is the ability

to erase the lines and let

warmth shine from one’s

heart when one cannot

find anything or any

sort worth fighting for

within others at all

___

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: hospitality

