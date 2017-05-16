i drew blood and the bruises

muddied up my skin,

adding pressure only caused

me to flinch at the pain

within – i thought back to

when i was eleven and my bicycle’s

spinning wheels decided to jump

head over heels into the pebbles

and gravel and dirt – i stretched out

my shirt to wipe my knees

and every time i look at my right knee

i see the scar from when i

used to be so childlike and carefree

and now that i’m older i feel a

bit broken, overanalyzing my failures

maybe i’m too childish are behaving

too carelessly

forgetting that knowing my soul,

is different from taking apart and

reassembling my heart to play

some sort of part in a life story

full of plot holes, both heart and

soul are vessels which must be filled

but neither of which must be

nourished from water that was

stolen from paths half walked

or from holes that aren’t whole

or from the clocks of others

i can’t tell or take their time

nor can i make their wishes

bring reality to mine

Advertisements