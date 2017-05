no one can quite dance like

the sun and moon, when they

face one another, they light up

the earth’s bedroom, and in

that moment, when their eyes meet –

the sun grew warm in the face and

the moon departed a little too soon

but would be on his way again,

creeping up the stairs, waiting at the

end of the hall for the twilight to

rise when noon decided to no longer

keep us all from a good night’s sleep

___

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: collaboration

