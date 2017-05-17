i sometimes admire

the ones who are wired

and programmed to

not seem to give a damn

and aren’t taken higher

into the whirlwind of a storm

of torn anger and resentful

scorn dressed in a forlorn,

long, exasperated glare

but then i remember

that they really do care

but just happen to be

much better at bottling

up their despair and it

comes out as monsters

when staring in the mirror

as they brush their teeth,

or when they struggle

to fall asleep and when

they are no longer awake,

those emotions then take

them by the throat

in their night terrors and

nightmares

