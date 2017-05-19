gulls, and the mosaics of dreams

i broke pencils with too hard a grip

as i tried to write my thoughts as if

i were chiseling them into my skull

it’s no wonder i often feel the pull

of a headache coming on, i slip

over the words, feeling a bit foolish

i imagine myself at times like a gull

making up for gloomy days

by stripping dull coastlines of

shiny litter – trying to make

the most of imperfections,

finding value in the gold

that doesn’t always glitter –

before it stashes itself away into

waves walking with the sun

before it sets and burns away

the things i forgot to write in my head

which will fade into a strange

mosaic dream, outlined

in ocean blue and sunset red

___

backdated Post a Day poem for April 6th, 2017

