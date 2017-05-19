other side of the fence

one person’s junk

is another person’s treasure

one person’s pain

is another person’s pleasure

one person’s chaos

is another person’s measure

one person’s freedom

is another person’s oppressor

one person’s oasis

is another person’s desert

one person’s farce

is another person’s tragedy,

the fact of it is,

our realities

for better or for less

have a way making the most

out of the best of the best

or best of the worse

without regards to whomever

whatsoever whenever

nonetheless

__

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: farce

