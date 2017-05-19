by

other side of the fence

one person’s junk
is another person’s treasure
one person’s pain
is another person’s pleasure
one person’s chaos
is another person’s measure
one person’s freedom
is another person’s oppressor
one person’s oasis
is another person’s desert
one person’s farce
is another person’s tragedy,
the fact of it is,
our realities
for better or for less
have a way making the most
out of the best of the best
or best of the worse
without regards to whomever
whatsoever whenever
nonetheless

__
written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: farce

