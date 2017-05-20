thrones & claws

what’s white, black, and red

all over? the sound of words

used to bring someone lower

to where all others have to

drop their gaze, and when

presented with the truth

will choose to lazily sit

back on the throne of lies

because a crown of thorns

is more entertaining

and fit to size for those

who can’t wrap their head

around the cause –

that their own judgement

is a projection of their

own shadows and flaws

biting their claws until

others are trapped in

their jaws

__

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: notorious

