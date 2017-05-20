thrones & claws

what’s white, black, and red
all over? the sound of words
used to bring someone lower
to where all others have to
drop their gaze, and when
presented with the truth
will choose to lazily sit
back on the throne of lies
because a crown of thorns
is more entertaining
and fit to size for those
who can’t wrap their head
around the cause –
that their own judgement
is a projection of their
own shadows and flaws
biting their claws until
others are trapped in
their jaws
__
written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: notorious
