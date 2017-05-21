by

depths

the ocean.
man ignores it,
because he knows he
can’t make it his own
to stand upon – yet still
trashes it with the toxins
and ugliness he throws
from his own hands, sending
his garbage down deep
into the heart of her, but still
chooses to rake his ships
across her skin, not caring
for the pain within

__
written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: descend

