the ocean.
man ignores it,
because he knows he
can’t make it his own
to stand upon – yet still
trashes it with the toxins
and ugliness he throws
from his own hands, sending
his garbage down deep
into the heart of her, but still
chooses to rake his ships
across her skin, not caring
for the pain within
__
written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: descend
Pingback: depths | Campbells World
Very much enjoyed this poem. So sadly true. You grasped the concept of what man is doing to our oceans. This post was reblogged at http://campbellsworld.wordpress.com/
May we all remember Mother Earth, and her bodies of water.
Blessid Be to you for raising awareness through your art. ð
