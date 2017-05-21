the ocean.

man ignores it,

because he knows he

can’t make it his own

to stand upon – yet still

trashes it with the toxins

and ugliness he throws

from his own hands, sending

his garbage down deep

into the heart of her, but still

chooses to rake his ships

across her skin, not caring

for the pain within

__

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: descend

