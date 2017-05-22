not even the mirror

could hold me within

as i stared and stared

i felt what i saw of myself

peel away – like saying

a word, repetitiously

until it loses all meaning,

just chewing on sounds –

between myself and

what i gazed at

was nothing but air,

and i was looking back

at what could never

get away from the square

in which i stood in front

of, almost every day –

trying to figure out

my angles and what

i should say

__

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: unmoored

