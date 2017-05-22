by

looking;

not even the mirror
could hold me within
as i stared and stared
i felt what i saw of myself
peel away – like saying
a word, repetitiously
until it loses all meaning,
just chewing on sounds –
between myself and
what i gazed at
was nothing but air,
and i was looking back
at what could never
get away from the square
in which i stood in front
of, almost every day –
trying to figure out
my angles and what
i should say

__
written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: unmoored

4 thoughts on “looking;

