kill two birds with one stone

but the meaning of his words

were long, long gone – so a

flock overtook his throne

and they watched on,

perched high upon wires

all along they had known

he was the most cowardly liar of all liars

hid his pride behind a single

rock, his tiny ivory tower

always casting the first stone

chasing after bones, crying wolf

__

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: catapult

Advertisements