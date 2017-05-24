towers; entitlement

walking along,

you found what you believed

was a door, and gave a strong

swift knock – wondering whether

it could be unlocked at all

but from my side,

it’s just another wall

towering, ancient –

no call was meant

to be sent up and over it –

so when i remain silent

by my own willful choice

don’t you dare hide behind

cowardly entitlement as if

your voice is worth being heard

because up until now,

the air never carried the slightest

trace of any of your words –

whispered, prayed about, thoughts

or lies

therefore, just accept your past

will remain a never-lived dream

until even after you die

