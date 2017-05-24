by

towers; entitlement

walking along,
you found what you believed
was a door, and gave a strong
swift knock – wondering whether
it could be unlocked at all

but from my side,
it’s just another wall
towering, ancient –
no call was meant
to be sent up and over it –

so when i remain silent
by my own willful choice
don’t you dare hide behind
cowardly entitlement as if
your voice is worth being heard

because up until now,
the air never carried the slightest
trace of any of your words –
whispered, prayed about, thoughts
or lies
therefore, just accept your past
will remain a never-lived dream
until even after you die

