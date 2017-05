they tell us to wish upon stars

connect the dots

read between lines

give pennies for thoughts

catch fireflies in jars

to eat cheese with wine

and never to throw precious

pearls before swine

follow your heart

choose mind over matter

never walk beneath

any old ladder

full stops at stop signs

red and yellow, kill a fellow

live and let live

don’t make mountains

out of mole hills

kill two birds with one stone

people in glass houses

should never throw stones

