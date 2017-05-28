fill your belly with beer

after beer after beer after beer

your mind will swerve lazily

around all road signs and red lights

steering clear and moving

straight in the direction

of disaster, you’ll throw up the

middle finger and with a slur say

frankly my dear i don’t give a damn

to the world, and when you

wake up the next morning,

that clock will send you a sneaky grin

your head filled with what feels like

nail files dragging across the edges

of bent, cheap paperclips tearing

at the skin of your brain, and Monday

will say it just doesn’t give a damn

as it waits for you and watches you

clean up the bottles and cans

clinking against one another in a trash bag

those empty cans and bottles

probably feel like they had been had

because now they are out on the curb

where you tried to hurl all your other problems

during the weekend, stowed away

at some lame house party

in the suburbs

___

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: infuse

