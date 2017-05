sometimes my head swims

leisurely, resting on its back

soaking up the warmth of the sun

at times my head treads troubled waters

miserably, mastering the

dead man’s float when i feel like i’m up to

my neck in fears and my is courage undone

like my life has run its boat ashore

no where more to venture to

except for my head to shake out

the water and let my thoughts

dry in the sand

