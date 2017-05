depression weighs in,

yet you feel hollow

made out of nothing

not even the air cares

and even the walls don’t

stare back into your stare

where is that switch

you try to find it

where is the pin

you try to find it

even the crush of

skin, bones, and heart

in all different directions

wouldn’t be enough

to separate the lonely

numbness of a soul

sifted through helplessness,

nearly long gone

with no where to go

in particular

__

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: detonate

Advertisements