sometimes daydreams

leak from the

corners of my eyes

grinning sheepishly

like a cat, you

wonder what rises

up to the surface

of my mind

i gaze up or down

drawing my imagination

across pavement or

tossing it like a

basketball up into

the cloudy sky or

sometimes i fly it

like a kite or bury

it deep into the melting

sugary sweetness of

a cherry pie

