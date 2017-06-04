misplaced keys

you lost your keys again,

misplaced — growing older

your head cracks open

all kinds of things spill out and

runs across the carpet

soaking into the floorboards

underneath, and there they

linger, a perfect pool

of childhood beneath your feet,

yet growing older your mind

slows, and the more

you walk all over those floorboards,

the mud from your shoes stack

up dirt and dust all across

the thoughts you once held

inside a special placed tucked

in a tiny box in the back of your brain

but now when you try to unbury

plots from those long lost bookshelves

where your chapters were laid to rest

the stories don’t read quite the same

leaving you less certain than before,

wondering if the key to happiness

was left under the floorboards

__

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: imaginary

Advertisements