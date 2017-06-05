demons & shadows of artists

artists
throw fire into the darkness
catching clouds and starlight in flames
kick demons and shadows
to the wayside, while
choosing to keep their
own poison to themselves
residing with their
demons and shadows
they choose to confide into the
paint and ink what they hide
in order to grow
forests and sunsets and
words to stow away their seeds of hope
in the hearts of others
attempting to grip and climb
up vines and ropes no stronger than
a single thread, making
others feel alive while
they write of living in the heat
of sunrises and sunsets,
when days and nights grow up
and find themselves dead
Advertisements