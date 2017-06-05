demons & shadows of artists

artists

throw fire into the darkness

catching clouds and starlight in flames

kick demons and shadows

to the wayside, while

choosing to keep their

own poison to themselves

residing with their

demons and shadows

they choose to confide into the

paint and ink what they hide

in order to grow

forests and sunsets and

words to stow away their seeds of hope

in the hearts of others

attempting to grip and climb

up vines and ropes no stronger than

a single thread, making

others feel alive while

they write of living in the heat

of sunrises and sunsets,

when days and nights grow up

and find themselves dead

