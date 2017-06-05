setting free

staring into the coffee

i can already see

the words emerging,

mixed up in the caffeine

that will drip from the

keyboard onto the screen

during some sort of

midnight reverie

maybe i’ll whip up a haiku

about dragon cats facing

a war against snake rats

or a chill damsel trying to

get rid of a distressed

high-strung prince –

or i could write about

the obscure nuggets of

thoughts that trespass

through my brain as

i rinse shampoo from my hair

or i could write purple prose

about my heart sniffling

into a tissue, indulging on

chocolate to make up

for the bitter sweetness of

you that is no longer there

i roll up my sleeves

ready to lean back into

the grass, looking up into

the leaves of trees

counting them and all of the

ways this coffee keeps me

awake with a lot

of things to say, a lot of

things coming to the surface

wanting to break free

