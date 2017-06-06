i don’t like hotel beds.

how many people

thought ill will against others

before falling asleep

how many fell into a restless sleep

pressing their nightmares into

the dust of the cushions and mattresses

how many people fucked someone

else, thinking it would be more than

what it was worth, but turned

out less than expected

how many rolled over,

spent nights grinding their teeth

while sweating into the sheets

how many put their feet on pillows

later for someone else to throw

their drool all over them

how many people were made

to feel worth more than a thousand

gems, how many were made to feel

less than the dirt caked up on

the edges of scuffed up jean hems

how many spilled taco crumbs and

pizza sauce all over the mattress

soaking in, with all of the

other things people let out from

their minds or bodies within

the night – how many

never slept at all, contemplating

the universe, how many slept

soundly, after cursing against

those they love, letting their

bitterness seep into the bed

carpet and mirrors, and that ceiling –

how many stared at it, counting the

stars or sheep or were startled awake

by the engines of cars

Advertisements