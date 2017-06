my eyes don’t want to stay open

so i closed them to the world

thoughts curled up and flipped on

the TV, absentmindedly skipping

through everything of today

rerunning the best and worst

moments in an overly analytical way

now my eyes don’t want to stay closed

so i find myself caught somewhere

in the middle, with rows and rows

of thoughts all seated, waiting in line

to sit down and haunt my mind

