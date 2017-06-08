by

this world and the other

daydreaming grows
louder between my ears
all you hear is my hum
tickling the breeze
slipping through my hair
a spiderweb grabs at my
face and wears it,
snapping me back into
this world, i tear at it
my thoughts long gone

3 thoughts on "this world and the other

