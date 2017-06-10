one day i’ll get there

one day i won’t measure myself against the

wheels turning magic formulas and spinning

dreams in my mind

i won’t find myself avoiding eye contact

with myself in the mirror

or over-thinking how i desperately need to

articulate my vulnerability to the world

and i won’t be afraid of learning to swim

so that i can trust myself from drowning

believe in my own limbs and lungs

to carry my heartbeat to a louder, more tangible place

not tucked under jackets and sweaters and sleeves

and insecurities and loneliness

i won’t look at myself so dejectedly

and i won’t climb mountains backwards

or reverse my intentions

i won’t be so numb and lethargic to the minutes

that tap against my shoulder

and i won’t fashion blocks and build walls

and tie myself to them so i can drag them inward

closer and closer

so nothing can get in or nothing can get out

i won’t allow myself to be a lost letter in a bottle

floating aimlessly at sea

i truly desire the world to see the utterly human, flawed,

and broken me

in the words i have spoken, and written, and struggle to pen

even though i feel sometimes like my breath is stuck in the wind

pipes within me,

everything is always within

and my fingers refuse to bend around the markers or pens or anything

i use in attempt to write something

it’s hard to explain that every day i’m truly fighting against

this place, for a long time i thought was hollow

but it’s not it’s full of shadows

filled with a heavy cold wind that settles along

the floors that creak under my skin

every time i try to press the tip of the pen

or the keys of a keyboard on my fingertips