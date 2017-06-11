an echo with no sound

if i were to stand on the crown of a mountain

and you were to ask me to lift my voice and shout

words or sounds of some sort

i would shift uncomfortably while looking around for

some escape, a way out

because i don’t really want my echo

i don’t want to hear whatever i will say travel back to me

i currently don’t have anything worthy to travel across snow and rocks

and fly back to me,

i haven’t found words that ring true with my identity

whatever it is, shape-shifting and just out of my reach

but i’d like to hear your voice

and the voices of other people dancing in the skies

maybe in those voices, i will be able to open my eyes,

and heart to discovering new ways of mending

instead of tearing myself apart