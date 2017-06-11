an echo with no sound

if i were to stand on the crown of a mountain
and you were to ask me to lift my voice and shout
words or sounds of some sort
i would shift uncomfortably while looking around for
some escape, a way out
because i don’t really want my echo
i don’t want to hear whatever i will say travel back to me
i currently don’t have anything worthy to travel across snow and rocks
and fly back to me,
i haven’t found words that ring true with my identity
whatever it is, shape-shifting and just out of my reach
but i’d like to hear your voice
and the voices of other people dancing in the skies
maybe in those voices, i will be able to open my eyes,
and heart to discovering new ways of mending
instead of tearing myself apart
____
Thank you for reading this poem from
Reflections 2015, A Poetry Collection of Written Works by Tiny Fawns
This is a poetry compilation project featuring previously written content that I will share during periods of time when I am not available to provide daily updates. All poems from this collection were scheduled a week in advance. All comments, questions, and ping backs will receive a response once I return.