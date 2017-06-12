the thunder lost in the fog

the gray shines through the curtains
milky light filters through the fabric
the color of cream mixed with ashy nicotine
i feel like it’s going to rain
the fog slouches and sits on the ground
with its back against park benches
munching on flowers caught in chain link fences
and whirling under the wheels of the trains in town
the fog missed the clouds in the skies
I could tell by the mist outlining her eyes
and the silence folding in on itself
without making a sound
the clouds were so much heavier and larger
yet managed to hover, towering over our heads
in rumbling, slowing sliding tides, looming
rising into the stratosphere
i hear them mumbling, drumming, opening their mouths to speak
bleak poetry hiking, leaving footsteps along mountain peaks
