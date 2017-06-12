the thunder lost in the fog

the gray shines through the curtains

milky light filters through the fabric

the color of cream mixed with ashy nicotine

i feel like it’s going to rain

the fog slouches and sits on the ground

with its back against park benches

munching on flowers caught in chain link fences

and whirling under the wheels of the trains in town

the fog missed the clouds in the skies

I could tell by the mist outlining her eyes

and the silence folding in on itself

without making a sound

the clouds were so much heavier and larger

yet managed to hover, towering over our heads

in rumbling, slowing sliding tides, looming

rising into the stratosphere

i hear them mumbling, drumming, opening their mouths to speak

bleak poetry hiking, leaving footsteps along mountain peaks

