mary, retold

what if bloody mary

was really just a sweet little girl

with a lamb for a pet

but a bitchy regina george-like character

decided to make a bet

and let the school tell horrible secrets

about her so the sweet girl ended up estranged

eating her lunch in the restrooms

and escaping into gym storage rooms to

avoid becoming the pawn in their games

then one day she awoke, slightly deranged

deciding to play and win their stupid little games

as her enemies applied their mascara and gloss

she entered the restrooms with her lunch and tossed it aside

snidely eyeballing the girls in the mirrors as they eyed her back

saying her name over and over,

i dare you to say it three times, she sneered

what are you going to do? what will you do about us? they jeered

but then their laughter ceased

and when the faculty walked in to find

there was no one there but pieces of a mirror

on the floor, a lunch bag, mary applying lip gloss,

and nothing more

____

Thank you for reading this poem from

Reflections 2015, A Poetry Collection of Written Works by Tiny Fawns

This is a poetry compilation project featuring previously written content that I will share during periods of time when I am not available to provide daily updates. All poems from this collection were scheduled a week in advance. All comments, questions, and ping backs will receive a response once I return.

