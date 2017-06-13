mary, retold

what if bloody mary
was really just a sweet little girl
with a lamb for a pet
but a bitchy regina george-like character
decided to make a bet
and let the school tell horrible secrets
about her so the sweet girl ended up estranged
eating her lunch in the restrooms
and escaping into gym storage rooms to
avoid becoming the pawn in their games
then one day she awoke, slightly deranged
deciding to play and win their stupid little games
as her enemies applied their mascara and gloss
she entered the restrooms with her lunch and tossed it aside
snidely eyeballing the girls in the mirrors as they eyed her back
saying her name over and over,
i dare you to say it three times, she sneered
what are you going to do? what will you do about us? they jeered
but then their laughter ceased
and when the faculty walked in to find
there was no one there but pieces of a mirror
on the floor, a lunch bag, mary applying lip gloss,
and nothing more
____
Thank you for reading this poem from
Reflections 2015, A Poetry Collection of Written Works by Tiny Fawns
This is a poetry compilation project featuring previously written content that I will share during periods of time when I am not available to provide daily updates. All poems from this collection were scheduled a week in advance. All comments, questions, and ping backs will receive a response once I return.
