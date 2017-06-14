leaves and stars

i could hold the leaf up to the sunlight and spy
through its thinning color and brittle skin
thousands and thousands of vessels within
i walk through the shallow end of fallen leaves
clutching a stack of them on the end of my rake
holding them up like a slice of cake
before pushing them into the mouth of a fire
they sparkle and sputter hot stars everywhere
dancing and smoking across the air
