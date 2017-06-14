leaves and stars

i could hold the leaf up to the sunlight and spy

through its thinning color and brittle skin

thousands and thousands of vessels within

i walk through the shallow end of fallen leaves

clutching a stack of them on the end of my rake

holding them up like a slice of cake

before pushing them into the mouth of a fire

they sparkle and sputter hot stars everywhere

dancing and smoking across the air

