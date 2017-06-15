i was some sort of design for your album collection
so you entered the store, walked down the school supplies aisle
picked up and purchased a tub of sidewalk chalk
and then you outlined me, onto the pavement, your dusty Van Gogh,
and then the rain washed me away but you remembered exactly
just the amount of me that you needed
which was nothing more than the edges of a silhouette
you outlined the outlines of the outlines of me
recreating me to scale, measured by your interpretations and desires
i was upset, tired, what could i say, when you were looking at your sculpture of me
you pushed me to the back of the bookcase for no one to read or see
you skillfully sketched my outline, nothing more than a shadow
my heart, lungs, and face; vanished without a single trace
from your crumbling chalk and pens, i know all too well how this goes and ends
so before you completely throw me away,
I’ll be the one who brings on the rain and washes away your artworks in the dust
that grows duller and dimmer in the outline of the sunset shadows.
Thank you for reading this poem from
Reflections 2015, A Poetry Collection of Written Works by Tiny Fawns
This is a poetry compilation project featuring previously written content that I will share during periods of time when I am not available to provide daily updates. All poems from this collection were scheduled a week in advance. All comments, questions, and ping backs will receive a response once I return.
