i was some sort of design for your album collection

so you entered the store, walked down the school supplies aisle

picked up and purchased a tub of sidewalk chalk

and then you outlined me, onto the pavement, your dusty Van Gogh,

and then the rain washed me away but you remembered exactly

just the amount of me that you needed

which was nothing more than the edges of a silhouette

you outlined the outlines of the outlines of me

recreating me to scale, measured by your interpretations and desires

i was upset, tired, what could i say, when you were looking at your sculpture of me

you pushed me to the back of the bookcase for no one to read or see

you skillfully sketched my outline, nothing more than a shadow

my heart, lungs, and face; vanished without a single trace

from your crumbling chalk and pens, i know all too well how this goes and ends

so before you completely throw me away,

I’ll be the one who brings on the rain and washes away your artworks in the dust

that grows duller and dimmer in the outline of the sunset shadows.

____

Thank you for reading this poem from

Reflections 2015, A Poetry Collection of Written Works by Tiny Fawns

This is a poetry compilation project featuring previously written content that I will share during periods of time when I am not available to provide daily updates. All poems from this collection were scheduled a week in advance. All comments, questions, and ping backs will receive a response once I return.

