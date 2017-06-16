yellow eyes and a dead battery

You rose your arms
Blinking your yellow eyes
Flashing like bicycle reflectors
In the moons of my eyes
Spooky words rise from your throat
And my heart rumbles
Thunder in my chest
Cursed by your charms and blessed
With one last heavy breath before I
Crumple up in a fetal position, a crushed
Soda can on the sidewalk, you downed me in three drinks
Now you’re up all night watching frightening horror films
With shirtless girls screaming in showers and
Youthful college men making out before getting a hook through their chins
Hanging out in trees, just moments after their final high fives
I think I can still hear them whispering their last words as the breeze
Traces their lips and skips haughtily across the windshields of their
Cars, lights still turned on, the battery dying, doors ajar
____
Thank you for reading this poem from
Reflections 2015, A Poetry Collection of Written Works by Tiny Fawns
This is a poetry compilation project featuring previously written content that I will share during periods of time when I am not available to provide daily updates. All poems from this collection were scheduled a week in advance. All comments, questions, and ping backs will receive a response once I return.