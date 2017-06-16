yellow eyes and a dead battery

You rose your arms

Blinking your yellow eyes

Flashing like bicycle reflectors

In the moons of my eyes

Spooky words rise from your throat

And my heart rumbles

Thunder in my chest

Cursed by your charms and blessed

With one last heavy breath before I

Crumple up in a fetal position, a crushed

Soda can on the sidewalk, you downed me in three drinks

Now you’re up all night watching frightening horror films

With shirtless girls screaming in showers and

Youthful college men making out before getting a hook through their chins

Hanging out in trees, just moments after their final high fives

I think I can still hear them whispering their last words as the breeze

Traces their lips and skips haughtily across the windshields of their

Cars, lights still turned on, the battery dying, doors ajar

____

Thank you for reading this poem from

Reflections 2015, A Poetry Collection of Written Works by Tiny Fawns

This is a poetry compilation project featuring previously written content that I will share during periods of time when I am not available to provide daily updates. All poems from this collection were scheduled a week in advance. All comments, questions, and ping backs will receive a response once I return.

