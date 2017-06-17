roadkill and the ghost of a dead horse beaten

I’m not some shit car

For you to drive around

Run red lights and park sloppily

Over the lines, fuck your rolling stops

The brakes really aren’t that difficult to find

Quit trying to drive me straight down winding roads

And stop jumping lanes when no one else is around

There is no one left to impress

They departed after your failed first impression

Quit chasing the yellow lines on the ground

Faster than the limits, too hasty, running over

Words of roadkill,

Burning the hide of your wheels

Stealing fresh air from my nostrils

Leaving me only to feel disgusted

As the dead horse rolls over in its grave,

Annoyed that once again it’s being tripped over again

When will this conversation ever end

I quietly reflect in my reflection in the rearview mirror

Objects are larger than they appear

I hope you remember that of your own self-involvement

I think with a sneer

____

Thank you for reading this poem from

Reflections 2015, A Poetry Collection of Written Works by Tiny Fawns

This is a poetry compilation project featuring previously written content that I will share during periods of time when I am not available to provide daily updates. All poems from this collection were scheduled a week in advance. All comments, questions, and ping backs will receive a response once I return.

