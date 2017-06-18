december, melting

December is impatient, slowly popping her knuckles
Crunching like snow under my heels and toes
Her fingertips pushing my hair away from my face
I slipped on ice, I look up to where
She stood in the sky, balanced across a tight line rope
Please don’t fall just yet, I murmured into the neck of the wind
That wrapped a scarf of sleet around my throat
I began to lose a little hope as her coal eyeshadow
Smeared across her cheeks and nose,
The growing chill rose and gripped my shoulders and my lips, I hesitate
Mid-sentence, I could sense her tears, frozen with frost
She was about to leave the room —
Melting into the curves of the Earth where fever sparks and consumes
Floral perfume of her wrists and ivy along collarbones will cling and
Kiss the snowy daylight
December is warming up to me, and
Will soon whisper, goodnight.
