december, melting

December is impatient, slowly popping her knuckles

Crunching like snow under my heels and toes

Her fingertips pushing my hair away from my face

I slipped on ice, I look up to where

She stood in the sky, balanced across a tight line rope

Please don’t fall just yet, I murmured into the neck of the wind

That wrapped a scarf of sleet around my throat

I began to lose a little hope as her coal eyeshadow

Smeared across her cheeks and nose,

The growing chill rose and gripped my shoulders and my lips, I hesitate

Mid-sentence, I could sense her tears, frozen with frost

She was about to leave the room —

Melting into the curves of the Earth where fever sparks and consumes

Floral perfume of her wrists and ivy along collarbones will cling and

Kiss the snowy daylight

December is warming up to me, and

Will soon whisper, goodnight.