my thoughts settle into the cocoa

I could take you anywhere,

If I decided to venture

Outside of my door,

I could tell you anything,

If I rose from my sleep,

Where I’m curled up on the floor

My blanket a milky fog,

Lounging like a fluffy cat across the keyboard

My pillow a flattened marshmallow,

Gnawed on by hot chocolate

Half of my face illuminated by the light

Spying in on me through the

Threads of curtains pressed against the

Lanky windows, creaking like

Accordions in the wind

____

Thank you for reading this poem from

Reflections 2015, A Poetry Collection of Written Works by Tiny Fawns

This is a poetry compilation project featuring previously written content that I will share during periods of time when I am not available to provide daily updates. All poems from this collection were scheduled a week in advance. All comments, questions, and ping backs will receive a response once I return.

Advertisements