my thoughts settle into the cocoa

I could take you anywhere,
If I decided to venture
Outside of my door,
I could tell you anything,
If I rose from my sleep,
Where I’m curled up on the floor
My blanket a milky fog,
Lounging like a fluffy cat across the keyboard
My pillow a flattened marshmallow,
Gnawed on by hot chocolate
Half of my face illuminated by the light
Spying in on me through the
Threads of curtains pressed against the
Lanky windows, creaking like
Accordions in the wind
Thank you for reading this poem from
Reflections 2015, A Poetry Collection of Written Works by Tiny Fawns
This is a poetry compilation project featuring previously written content that I will share during periods of time when I am not available to provide daily updates. All poems from this collection were scheduled a week in advance. All comments, questions, and ping backs will receive a response once I return.