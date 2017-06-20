moving to be still

i’ll go for a walk or jog or run

i’ll do anything with movement

to still my mind, to give myself a bit of time

with each step, my shoes will stamp a little bit of

anxiety or sadness into the pavement for another person

to step on or ride their bike over

they’ll pick it up on the bottoms of their shoes

and dogs or stray cats will sniff at them unaware

of how a lot of these things used to be pinned up in my mind

on strings, causing me to vacantly stare at my computer screen

as i search for words or rhymes or verse

to bring out a few golden nuggets of wisdom from my little tattered purse

of a mind, left running and humming in sleep mode

i’d really like to shut down and shut out for a while

everything that’s been troubling my heart and making me feel vile

everything i blink in reaction to — the imagery surrounding me, i

will just go for a walk or jog or run, so that i can move forward from

things that can’t be undone

____

Thank you for reading this poem from

Reflections 2015, A Poetry Collection of Written Works by Tiny Fawns

This is a poetry compilation project featuring previously written content that I will share during periods of time when I am not available to provide daily updates. All poems from this collection were scheduled a week in advance. All comments, questions, and ping backs will receive a response once I return.

Advertisements