moving to be still

i’ll go for a walk or jog or run
i’ll do anything with movement
to still my mind, to give myself a bit of time
with each step, my shoes will stamp a little bit of
anxiety or sadness into the pavement for another person
to step on or ride their bike over
they’ll pick it up on the bottoms of their shoes
and dogs or stray cats will sniff at them unaware
of how a lot of these things used to be pinned up in my mind
on strings, causing me to vacantly stare at my computer screen
as i search for words or rhymes or verse
to bring out a few golden nuggets of wisdom from my little tattered purse
of a mind, left running and humming in sleep mode
i’d really like to shut down and shut out for a while
everything that’s been troubling my heart and making me feel vile
everything i blink in reaction to — the imagery surrounding me, i
will just go for a walk or jog or run, so that i can move forward from
things that can’t be undone
____
Thank you for reading this poem from
Reflections 2015, A Poetry Collection of Written Works by Tiny Fawns
This is a poetry compilation project featuring previously written content that I will share during periods of time when I am not available to provide daily updates. All poems from this collection were scheduled a week in advance. All comments, questions, and ping backs will receive a response once I return.
