the sun flirts with her,

making her glow, but then

once he turns his shoulder

her warmth starts to slow

she tries to reach out –

mist, shouts,

warns him she’ll give him hail

the size of fists

he ignores her, she knocks

him hard in the chin, thunder

rolls from her wrists as

he pleads for forgiveness –

she complies, but writes it

in lightning, bleeding across

the darkened skies

