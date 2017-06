you found yourself in hard places

yet i looked at you like you were made

of an iron core, i told you it would

only take two stones to kill it all,

but it took even more –

tearing you down to all fours

wrists and knees, and it’s a wonder

to me, how we didn’t raise our fists

to knock the wind from the stomach of our

enemy – still lingering there – in

the darkness of our hearts, freely

