bring me into the winter

where we turn our hearts

in to the night, folding them

up tightly between the limbs

of trees and dreams passing

us by, they take their leave

on the backs of the mist

that touch us with cold

fingertips on our exposed

wrists we used to hold,

to check if our hearts had

caught a cold, leaving

us with a fever, dark

as a red rose – chosen,

pricked, held up to

our noses – the wind

grabbed the fragrance

and fled – somewhere

up in the stars above

our head

