words, they like to dash across paper

but not before they crash into each other

or slash at my thoughts of others

or lash out over my feelings for others –

but when i get the chance, i try to lace

them together in a little dance, arrange

them into something a little less messy,

i don’t mean to change them,

just the ambience

__

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: dash

